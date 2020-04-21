On Her Final Breakup With Peter

While Madison referred to ending her relationship with Peter as a breakup, she also told Kaitlyn that the pair never technically got back together. “We came into [After the Final Rose] not together and we left that evening together,” she explained. “We said in that moment, ‘I love you and I want to see if this can work,’ but we never said that we were in a relationship.”

Madison added that the twosome planned to talk through all of their issues on stage, but because of the drama with Barbara, they didn’t have a chance. Two days later, they walked away for good after several long talks.

“We finally got to a place where we just realized, with everything that’s happened, this isn’t necessarily the best foundation to be starting a relationship,” she said. “And how the finale went definitely played a huge role in why I didn’t feel like it could work.”

She added that Peter will make an “incredible” husband: “I remember I just, like, grabbed his face, and I just spent an hour reminding him of how incredible he is.”