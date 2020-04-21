On Her Initial Relationship With Barb

According to Madison, her first one-on-one date with Peter at his parents’ vow renewal was even better than it looked on TV.

“It seriously was the best day ever. I remember getting back and journaling and being like, ‘I’m screwed. How am I going to do this? I feel like I’ve known this guy and have been dating this guy for so long,’” she recalled to Kaitlyn. “I felt like we had been dating for a year and I was at the family Christmas gathering.”

When it was time for Madison to see the Weber family again, Barbara, Peter Sr. and Jack were forced to wait three hours for Madison and Peter to wrap up a conversation about their future. “I apologize, but what I will say, I came into that not knowing if Peter and I were going to make it past that conversation,” she said. “To be frank — and not to be disrespectful to anyone — but I wasn’t considering about my family, his family or anybody else involved. At that moment, my only focus was on Peter and I.”