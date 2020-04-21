On How Close Madi Was to Kelley

According to Madison, viewers may not have realized how close she was to Kelley while filming the series. “We were best friends, actually. We were inseparable throughout the entire process,” she said. “Everyone joked that we were like the dynamic duo. We really leaned on each other throughout that entire thing. … Even when I landed from Australia, she was one of the first people I called. She was in group messages with me and my family. I mean, we were like really, really close and talked 24/7. … I thought she was going to be in my wedding.”