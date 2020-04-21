On How Hard After the Final Rose Really Was

Peter’s mother made it clear that she did not approve of her son’s relationship with Madison during After the Final Rose. The Alabama resident admitted that she wished she handled the confrontation differently.

“I wish that I would have just apologized and been apologetic in that moment. I think I was so taken back and I was so hurt by the things that were being said to me in this time that was so beautiful for me and Peter,” she said. “We had overcome so much to be there. We’re trying to fight so hard — we don’t know if it was going to work — but we’re trying so hard to figure out if it can. For that opportunity to kind of be taken from the both of us … for that to be the ending of the season, I mean I walked off that stage and I had never cried harder in my life.”

Madison added that she wished she processed what was going on “a little bit faster” so she could have apologized to Barb.

“I loved the Weber family,” she said. “Every time I saw Peter, and I know a lot didn’t get shown throughout the show, but every time we were together he was talking about how much his family loved me. … We were already talking about when we were going to see the family again.”

Madison also acknowledged that she gets why it wasn’t “comforting” for Barbara to hear that she wasn’t 100 confident in their relationship. “They saw how different we were,” she said. “I was never trying to be disrespectful, [I was being] honest in exactly where I was at and how I was feeling.”