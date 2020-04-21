Where She Stands With Peter and Kelley Now

Madison told Kaitlyn that it was a “jab” at her for Peter and Kelley to step out on her birthday — and not reach out to her.

“I say this genuinely meaning it, I saw something special in Kelley, that’s why she was my best friend. I saw something special in Peter, that’s why I loved him and wanted to fight so hard to make the relationship work. So they’re obviously both incredible and special people,” she said.

Madison added, however, that she hasn’t spoken to Kelley “in a really long time.” She also noted that she questioned Peter about rumors she heard about his relationship with Kelley.

“His answers — and her answers — very much contradict the current situation that is happening right now,” Madison said.