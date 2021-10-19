Unaired Scene With Peter in Peru

Prewett wrote about an unaired moment with Weber from their one-on-one date in Peru as he surprised her with a dare to eat a fish heart.

“I am not one to back down from a challenge, so I tried not to think about what I was doing and threw back the fish heart and swallowed it fast, immediately chasing it down with water,” she wrote. “Although this part of the date wasn’t aired for everyone to see, our gross and funny moment of eating fish guts will be forever engrained in my memory.”