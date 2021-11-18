Myrla and Gil

Finale status: Still together

Reunion status: Done

The pair moved in together but split shortly after. “The initial attraction and chemistry was not there for me from the beginning. I realize, like, I was not happy,” Myral explained at the reunion. “I think there was an attraction that eventually happened. … When you don’t have that chemistry, that fire, you can’t force someone to have that.”

She added, “He’s an amazing person, he’s handsome, everything. But we are just not for each other.”

For Gil, his biggest issue with the situation is that she felt like this all along. “I was blindsided because everything about our relationship was about communication,” he said, noting that she never shared her real feelings with him.