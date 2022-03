A Reverse ‘Pretty Woman’

“I leave for London tomorrow [to start filming], and it’s going to be pretty bonkers,” Tatum told The New York Times in March 2022. “We’re kind of swinging for the fences — there never needs to be another stripper movie after this one. We’re trying to do a fish-out-of-water story where it’s a reverse-role Pretty Woman story that ends up with a lot of dancing in it.”