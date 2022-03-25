Rehearsals Are Underway

“My body aches. We’re in rehearsal with Allison [Holker] right now [which] as tWitch knows it’s very intense,” Tatum told Ellen DeGeneres in March 2022. “But yes, we are deep in it.”

The Step Up actor explained that he has been learning choreography for the film, cycling and dieting to get ready to reprise his role. “It takes a lot longer to get in shape now,” he confessed.

Tatum joked about his weight loss process, saying, “What’s crazy about it is you can spend three months trying to get down to zero percent body fat. Then, you just walk by a cheeseburger at too close of a radius and you feel like it just all goes away. You’re just like, ‘What happened? I didn’t even do [anything]?’ You’re just like, ‘I inhaled 10 pounds somehow.’”