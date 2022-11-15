Will Channing Tatum Be Back Dancing?

“You’ve seen me dance on stage, but you’ve never seen me give an intimate, straight-up one-on-one lap dance,” Tatum teased to Entertainment Tonight in July 2022. “That’s definitely going to be in the third one.”

The Sparkella children’s book author added that he also participates in a “pretty crazy” opening dance sequence. “We kick it off on a pretty strong level and then at the end, I might do a version of the water dance in the [live] show. There’s a splash zone in the movie, so it’s a ‘for real’ thing,” Tatum told ET.