Will Matthew McConaughey Return?

The Oscar winner told Variety in February 2022 that he was on the fence about returning to the Magic Mike franchise after skipping the 2015 sequel. “I don’t know,” McConaughey said. “I’d have to read [the script] first. It was a helluva lot of fun doing the first one.”

He urged his former costar to get in touch, adding, “Channing Tatum, call me, bro! I haven’t heard from ya!”