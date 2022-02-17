Will the Choreography Be More Impressive?

Tatum teased in February 2022 that he was already working on the film’s steamy choreography. “I am very sore. There’s a lot of [people] lifting happening, I can say that,” he told E! News at the time. “I’ve been friends with our choreographer Alison Faulk for something like almost 15 years. Making these dances up, like, trying to figure them out with a best friend, you’re just like, ‘No, no, you’ve got to just put your leg here…’ It’s just hilarious.”