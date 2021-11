Adam Rodriguez

The actor played food-loving stripper Tito in the original as well as Magic Mike XXL. In addition to films like About Last Night and CHiPs, Rodriguez has had several memorable TV roles. He played Luke Alvez on Criminal Minds from 2016 to 2020 and had arcs on Jane the Virgin, Empire and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

Rodriguez married Grace Gail in 2016. They share daughters Georgie and Frankie and son Bridgemont.