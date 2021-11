Alex Pettyfer

After playing Adam, the new, young stripper on the block, the British actor went on to appear in Lee Daniel’s The Butler, Elvis & Nixon and Echo Boomers.

Pettyfer was briefly engaged to Magic Mike costar Riley Keough, who played his sister in the film, but they split before walking down the aisle. He married German model Tori Garn in 2020. They welcomed daughter Luca in July 2021.