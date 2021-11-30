Channing Tatum

After playing Mike, the hardworking stripper with a heart of gold and a bad credit score, Tatum has continued to be involved with the franchise, producing Magic Mike Live, Finding Magic Mike and the upcoming third installment.

Outside of the “stripperverse,” as he calls it, the Born & Bred Vodka founder proved himself as an action hero in White House Down, showed off his dramatic side in the Oscar-nominated drama Foxcatcher and flexed his comedic chops in 21 Jump Street. He also appeared in Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Logan Lucky and Free Guy.

Tatum was married to Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2019. They coparent daughter Everly. Us Weekly confirmed that he started dating Zoë Kravitz in September 2021.