Joe Manganiello

The Carnegie Mellon alum played Big Dick Richie in the middle of his four-year run as werewolf Alcide Herveax on True Blood. He returned for Magic Mike XXL before starring in Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday as himself and appearing as Deathstroke in Justice League. He also had roles in Rampage, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot and The Sleepover.

Manganiello married Sofia Vergara in 2015.