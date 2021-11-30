Top 5

‘Magic Mike’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Channing Tatum, Joe Manganiello, Alex Pettyfer and More

By
Matt Bomer

After playing Ken, the stripper who looked like Barbie’s husband, Bomer returned to his procedural drama, White Collar, wrapping a six-season run in 2014. Later that year, his performance in the drama The Normal Heart scored him his first Emmy nomination for best supporting actor in a TV movie. He went on to star in American Horror Story: Hotel, The Sinner and Doom Patrol. He returned as Ken for Magic Mike XXL.

Bomer married Simon Halls in 2011. They are dads to sons Kit, Walker and Henry.

