Matt Bomer

After playing Ken, the stripper who looked like Barbie’s husband, Bomer returned to his procedural drama, White Collar, wrapping a six-season run in 2014. Later that year, his performance in the drama The Normal Heart scored him his first Emmy nomination for best supporting actor in a TV movie. He went on to star in American Horror Story: Hotel, The Sinner and Doom Patrol. He returned as Ken for Magic Mike XXL.

Bomer married Simon Halls in 2011. They are dads to sons Kit, Walker and Henry.