Matthew McConaughey

The actor had been a household name for years by the time he played Dallas, the sketchy strip club boss, in 2012’s Magic Mike. In 2014, McConaughey won the best actor Oscar for Dallas Buyer’s Club and was nominated for a best actor (drama) Emmy for True Detective. Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street and Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar are among his memorable post-Magic Mike roles.

The Texas native married wife Camila Alves in 2012, and they share children Levi, Vida and Livingston.