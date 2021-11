Olivia Munn

After playing Joanna, the girl who didn’t want to get too serious with Mike, she appeared in The Newsroom, New Girl and Six. She also returned to the big screen with roles in Predator, Office Christmas Party and X-Men: Apocalypse.

Munn split from NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 2017 after three years of dating. She announced in fall 2021 that she was expecting her first child with comedian John Mulaney in 2022.