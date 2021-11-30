Top 5

Stories

Where Are They Now

‘Magic Mike’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Channing Tatum, Joe Manganiello, Alex Pettyfer and More

By
Magic Mike Cast Where Are They Now Channing Tatum Joe Manganiello Alex Pettyfer and More
 Shutterstock (2)
9
6 / 9
podcast

Riley Keough

Playing Adam’s sister and Mike’s girlfriend Nora in the stripper flick was one of Keough’s earliest roles, and it kicked off a successful career. She has since starred in Mad Max: Fury Road, American Honey, The Devil All the Time and Zola. She’s set to lead Daisy Jones & the Six, the highly-anticipated TV adaptation of the Taylor Reid Jenkins book.

Keough, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, was briefly engaged to Pettyfer in 2012. She married stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen in 2015.

Back to top