Riley Keough

Playing Adam’s sister and Mike’s girlfriend Nora in the stripper flick was one of Keough’s earliest roles, and it kicked off a successful career. She has since starred in Mad Max: Fury Road, American Honey, The Devil All the Time and Zola. She’s set to lead Daisy Jones & the Six, the highly-anticipated TV adaptation of the Taylor Reid Jenkins book.

Keough, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, was briefly engaged to Pettyfer in 2012. She married stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen in 2015.