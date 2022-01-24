How Did Magnolia Network Respond?

The network pulled Home Work from the air in January 2022 amid the controversy. “Magnolia Network is aware that certain homeowners have expressed concerns about renovation projects undertaken by Candis and Andy Meredith,” Allison Page, the president of Magnolia, said in a statement at the time. “Within the last few days, we have learned additional information about the scope of these issues, and we have decided to remove Home Work from the Magnolia Network lineup pending a review of the claims that have been made.”

Later that month, the show returned to the network. “After speaking with homeowners as well as Candis and Andy Meredith regarding renovation projects for Home Work, and hearing a mix of both positive and negative experiences, we do not believe there was ill or malicious intent,” Page said. “Our commitment now is to provide appropriate resolutions for those whose experience with Home Work fell short of our network’s standards. While Home Work will return to Magnolia Network, we recognize the responsibility we have to act on how we can better support not only our talent but those who put their trust in them and this brand.”