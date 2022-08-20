Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

Sign Up

Already have an account?

Forgot your password?

Get back to the

Reset your password

Top 5

Stories

TV

‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

By
Malcolm in the Middle Cast Where Are They Now
 Shutterstock (2)
7
3 / 7
podcast
<script class="optanon-category-C0004">
window.googletag = window.googletag || {cmd: []};
googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.defineSlot('/4216/USW.LTG', [1, 1], 'div-gpt-ad-1647964699625-0').addService(googletag.pubads());
googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();
googletag.enableServices();
});
</script>

Bryan Cranston

Cranston played the goofy father, Hal Wilkerson, on the comedy. He found success again on TV when he portrayed Walter White on Breaking Bad from 2008 to 2013. His portfolio also includes roles on The Cleveland Show, Sneaky Pete, SuperMansion, Family Guy and Your Honor. The California native’s film credits include Argo, Godzilla, Trumbo — which earned him an Oscar nomination — In Dubious Battle, Power Rangers and El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. In 2019, he cofounded a mezcal company called Dos Hombres with his Breaking Bad costar Aaron Paul.

The Fallen alum has been married to Robin Dearden since 1989. They share one child, daughter Taylor.

Back to top