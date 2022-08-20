‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Bryan Cranston
Cranston played the goofy father, Hal Wilkerson, on the comedy. He found success again on TV when he portrayed Walter White on Breaking Bad from 2008 to 2013. His portfolio also includes roles on The Cleveland Show, Sneaky Pete, SuperMansion, Family Guy and Your Honor. The California native’s film credits include Argo, Godzilla, Trumbo — which earned him an Oscar nomination — In Dubious Battle, Power Rangers and El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. In 2019, he cofounded a mezcal company called Dos Hombres with his Breaking Bad costar Aaron Paul.
The Fallen alum has been married to Robin Dearden since 1989. They share one child, daughter Taylor.