‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Christopher Masterson
Masterson portrayed Malcolm’s older brother Francis Wilkerson. The New York native then appeared in Chapman, Bad Roomies, I’d Like to Be Alone Now and Beneath the Leaves. He stepped behind the camera in 2006, producing his first film, Dark Mind. He has since worked on The Art of Travel, Made for Each Other and the series Mystic Cosmic Patrol.
When he isn’t acting, Christopher, who is the younger brother of That ‘70s Show alum Danny Masterson, lives with his wife, Yolanda Pecoraro, whom he wed in 2019. The couple, who invest in restaurants, share one daughter, Chiara, whom they welcomed in 2021.Back to top