‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Cloris Leachman
The Oscar winner played Lois’ mother, Ida Welker, throughout the series. Her TV success continued in 2010 when she landed the role of Maw Maw/Norma June on Raising Hope and again in 2014 when she started playing Gallaria on Creative Galaxy. Leachman has also appeared on I Can Only Imagine, When We Last Spoke, The Croods: A New Age and Not to Forget.
In addition to her 1971 Academy Award, Leachman won a Golden Globe, a British Academy Film Award and a Daytime Emmy Award before passing away in January 2021. The actress died at age 94 after suffering a stroke.