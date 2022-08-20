‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Frankie Muniz
The Big Fat Liar actor played the titular role of Malcolm Wilkerson. He was then seen in Extreme Movie, Another Day in Paradise and The Black String. Cartoon fans might be surprised to learn that Muniz also voiced Chester McBadbat in the Nickelodeon series The Fairly OddParents. In 2017, he competed on Dancing With the Stars and finished in third place with partner Witney Carson. The following year, Muniz hosted Dancing With the Stars: Juniors.
Outside of acting, the Agent Cody Banks actor has pursued a career in open-wheel racing. He flexed his music skills while playing in several bands over the years, including Kingsfoil. Muniz married Paige Price in February 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in March 2021.Back to top