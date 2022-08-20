‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Jane Kaczmarek
Kaczmarek portrayed the matriarch, Lois Wilkerson, throughout the series. She later starred on Help Me Help You, Raising the Bar, The Simpsons, Us & Them and Playing House. The Wisconsin native also voiced Red Jessica on Captain Jake and the Never Land Pirates. Kaczmarek was nominated for an Ovation award for her work in the 2012 play Good People after being nominated for seven Emmy Awards for her role on Malcolm in the Middle.
The Killing Eleanor actress was married to The West Wing alum Bradley Whitford from 1992 to 2010. The exes share three children: daughters Frances and Mary and son George.Back to top