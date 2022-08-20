‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Justin Berfield
Berfield played the second oldest son, Reese Wilkerson, on the comedy. He later made a cameo on Sons of Tucson in 2010 but has since stepped behind the camera. He worked as a producer on Sons of Tucson, An Invisible Sign, Departure Date and Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules. The California native has since become the chief creative officer of Virgin Produced, a film and TV development, packaging and production company.
Berfield is also the father of a baby girl, whom he welcomed in 2020 with wife Liza.