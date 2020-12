Amanda Seyfried (Sophie Sheridan)

Before singing along to ABBA tunes, the Pennsylvania native scored her big break in Tina Fey’s 2004 hit Mean Girls. She’s also known for her work in 2010’s Dear John, 2012’s film adaptation of Les Misérables and 2017’s First Reformed. Seyfried reprised her role as Sophie in 2018’s Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again alongside Cher and Lily James. In March 2017, she wed Thomas Sadoski, with whom she shares two children.