Christine Baranski (Tanya Chesham-Leigh)

Throughout her career, the Juilliard alum has been nominated for 15 Emmys and two Tonys. Apart from Mamma Mia, Baranski has gained acclaim for her performance as Diane Lockhart in CBS legal drama The Good Wife, which aired from 2009 to 2016. She later reprised the role in spinoff series The Good Fight. She shares daughters Isabel and Lily with late husband Matthew Cowles, who died from congestive heart failure in May 2014.