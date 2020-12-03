‘Mamma Mia’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Colin Firth (Harry Bright)

With roles in 1998’s Shakespeare in Love, 2001’s Bridget Jones’s Diary and 2003’s What a Girl Wants, the “Brit Pack” actor quickly became a rom-com casting staple. Since appearing as another one of Donna’s suitors in the 2008 musical movie, Firth’s career took a more serious turn with 2010’s The King’s Speech, for which he won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of King George VI. More recently, he appeared in the Kingsman franchise and in 2018’s Mary Poppins Returns.