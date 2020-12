Dominic Cooper (Sky Ramand)

An icon of both stage and screen, Cooper is known for playing Jesse Custer on AMC’s Preacher (2016 to 2019) and young Howard Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He returned to the fictional island of Kalokairi in 2018’s Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again alongside Seyfried, who he previously dated from 2008 to 2010. He has also been linked to actresses Ruth Negga and Gemma Chan.