‘Mamma Mia’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Julie Walters (Rosie Mulligan)

The British actress steals countless Mamma Mia scenes as one of the former members of Donna and the Dynamos. A two-time Oscar nominee, Walters is also known for playing Molly Weasley in each of the eight Harry Potter movies. After being diagnosed with stage III bowel cancer in 2018, Walters was forced to miss the premiere of the Mamma Mia sequel. She has since taken on fewer roles, but told the U.K.’s The Times in October 2020 that she would consider coming out of retirement for a third Mamma Mia movie.