‘Mamma Mia’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Meryl Streep (Donna Sheridan)

The 21-time Oscar nominee never fails to draw a crowd to the box office. Before Mamma Mia, Streep appeared in The Hours (2002), The Devil Wears Prada (2006) and Julie & Julia (2009). In 2011, she reunited with Mamma Mia director Phyllida Lloyd for the Margaret Thatcher biopic The Iron Lady, for which she earned her third Academy Award win. Not only is she a celebrated star of the big screen, but Streep has also dipped her toe into the world of TV, joining the cast of HBO’s Big Little Lies for season 2 in 2019.