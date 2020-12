Pierce Brosnan (Sam Carmichael)

Known for playing James Bond in four of the franchise’s films from 1995 to 2002, Brosnan makes a big splash in Mamma Mia as one of three men who Sophie believes could be her father. He later appeared in Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010), Some Kind of Beautiful (2014) and returned for the Mamma Mia sequel in 2018. Brosnan was named one of The Irish Times’ top 50 Irish film actors of all time.