Stellan Skarsgard (Bill Anderson)

The Swedish actor got his start in the Scandanavian country before appearing in his first American movie, Noon Wine, in 1985. Apart from Mamma Mia, fans may recognize him as Dr. Erik Selvig in several Marvel movies, including 2011’s Thor and 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, and as Bootstrap Bill Turner from the Pirates of the Caribbean films. Four of his six children — Alexander, Gustaf, Bill and Valter — are also actors.