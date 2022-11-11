What Is the Show Based On?

The upcoming Hulu series is based on the Wondery podcast by the same name, hosted by Stephanie Beatriz.

“We all want love, that happily-ever-after feeling of finding your soulmate. What if someone not only claimed they could help you find that perfect partner, they guaranteed it?” the podcast’s official synopsis reads. “Jeff and Shaleia, a young couple famous on YouTube, teach about ‘Twin Flames’ — a deep, romantic connection with your perfect partner in their videos. It’s divine love, you’re designed for no one else, and they’re designed for no one else.”

The description continues, “But the path to finding your Twin Flame isn’t so simple. Some followers claim they were encouraged to cut ties with friends and family that are holding them back, and to claim their Twin Flame by any means necessary.”