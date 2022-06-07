A Possible Release Date

While responding to questions from Manifest fan Stephen King on Twitter, Rake teased that there’s already a premiere date in mind for season 4. “Thank you for your inquiry,@StephenKing,” he wrote in response to the author’s tweet about when the show will “come back” for its final season. “Re: #1, I’m hearing November.” While no specific date has been confirmed, the 20-episode final season will be split into at least two parts — which means there’s even more potential for mystery and drama.