Are Michaela and Zeke Headed for a Divorce?

Jared essentially told Michaela during the season 3 finale that he only let her marry Zeke because he thought her now-husband was dying. Zeke then informed Michaela that they needed to talk, spelling trouble ahead for the beloved pair.

“I don’t think that Zeke is going to throw in the towel so easily and I think that Michaela is deeply conflicted,” Rake hinted. “We’re gonna watch that conflict play out. It would be too easy for the story and it would be too easy for the characters to walk away from that marriage. … I would never expect Michaela or Zeke to throw the towel in on each other, nor would I expect Jared to throw in the towel. He made his intentions quite clear standing out there on the street in those final moments of the season finale. So you can expect much more heartache and tension as we continue to kind of play the sine curve of that triangle.”