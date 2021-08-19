Cast Negotiation Deals Are Reportedly in the Works

Deadline first reported in August 2021 that Warner Bros. TV has resumed talks with Netflix about bringing the show back after its cancellation. In addition, WBTV has reportedly started negotiations with the show stars and writers to return for the new season after their options previously expired in June. Show creator Jeff Rake, who’s been vocal about his #SaveManifest online campaign, tweeted a link to the outlet’s report, writing, “No comment. 😎”