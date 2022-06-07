Filming Is Underway

Ramirez shared a photo of his season 4 dressing room and a script from the first episode in November 2021, announcing the beginning of production.

“Walking through the stages this a.m. … Just felt different,” he wrote via Instagram. “I’ve been working in this business for almost two decades now and I know to land a team of Cast n Crew that is as Collaborative, Dedicated and in my opinion (Most Importantly) ‘Ego Checked’ as these Beautifully Talented Humans are … well it RARELY happens.”

The actor, who plays Jared Vasquez, went on to thank the fans for getting the gang back together for another season. “The reality is ALL of This Magic is happening because of YOU guys! You guys made this happen!” he continued. “We Love You. Can’t wait for you to see how it all comes together … #Manifest #Netflix #Season4.”