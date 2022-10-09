Manifest’s Ty Doran: Grown-Up Cal Has ‘So Many Daddy Issues’ in Season 4

How Is Grown-Up Cal Different?

“He’s in this older body but has not matured to the level that would be apropos of his stature now,” Ty Doran, who takes over the role of Cal now that the precocious 828 passenger has grown up, told EW at New York Comic Con in October 2022. “He’s like a little kid. He’s so angsty, he’s got so many daddy issues, and he wants to help so bad. It’s been interesting. Where he begins and where he ends are two very different places, and I think he really grows up over the course of this season.”