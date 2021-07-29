How Will Ben React to the Tragedy?

Ben was trapped in a Calling when Angelina attacked Grace, so viewers have yet to witness his reaction. “A season 4 of Manifest for Ben is absolutely centered around processing, digesting, coming to terms with such an unspeakable loss, and then trying to find a way to seek vengeance, to kind of justify the act in terms of finding some meaning out of it,” Rake detailed to TV Insider, adding that the moment “becomes the absolute driving force for his character not only in season 4 but in the back half of the series.”

Dallas predicted that his character will continue down a reckless path in the wake of the tragedy. “He is going to have a lot to deal with and whether or not he keeps that sort of dark edge that’s been creeping into him into season 4 and whether that gets bigger. … I can imagine that not only is he going to be even more propelled to find out what happened to him, but what happened to Grace and who’s responsible and where’s his baby and where’s Angelina,” the actor suggested. “I don’t know if he’s going to handle all of those things within the letter of the law.”