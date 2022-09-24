Premiere Date! New Trailer! Everything to Know About ‘Manifest’ Season 4

What Can Fans Expect From Season 4?

Netflix dropped the official trailer via YouTube in August 2022, as a voiceover narrator teased, “Something’s coming. Something terrifying.”

The series creator, Rake, told Netflix’s Tudum at the time about his plans for the new episodes. “When you turn on the next episode, it’s two years later, and not only is Ben still deeply in the depths of depression and trauma over the loss of his wife, but you’ll of course recall that that was only half the tragedy,” he said. “The other half was the kidnapping of his infant daughter and tragically, two years later, she’s still missing.”

Season 4 also features a now-adult Cal piecing together his memories that led to him returning to the present timeline several years older. Rake also promised to unpack more of the overarching, mythological mystery about the plane’s initial disappearance.