Where Was Cal During His Disappearance?

After touching the plane’s tailfin, Cal vanished before popping back up in a Calling with Ben, Michaela and Saanvi (Parveen Kaur). When he returned home, he was a teenager — suddenly the same age he would have been if he had not gone on Flight 828 with his dad and aunt.

“It’s for Ben and the others to figure out where he’s been, why he was there, what happened there,” Rake teased, noting that Cal’s sacrifice of more than five years of his life was one he “made for everyone in the world.”

The brief reappearance of the plane’s pilot, Captain Daly (Frank Deal), during the season 3 finale offered another clue. “Ben understandably is going to come to believe that his disappearance, the passengers’ disappearance, Captain Daly, Cal, the tailfin itself, that they’ve all been going to the same place that this divine intervention is the puppet master moving the strings,” Rake said. “As Ben, Michaela, Saanvi, everyone continues to try to put the pieces together, they’re going to try to decipher whether it’s possible to access that place if this is purgatory, some unknown destination that no one knows about. … That’ll be part and parcel of how they try to save themselves.”