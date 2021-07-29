Which Passengers Are the Villains?

Many questions arose about the passengers’ approaches to their return during season 3, with Angelina, Eagan (Ali Lopez-Sohaili) and Adrian (Jared Grimes) creating a movement against the Stones. The rivalry is far from over too.

“[In season 3] we were telling the origin story of a triumvirate — Angelina, Eagan and Adrian — who have come together to represent the oppositional viewpoint of Ben, Michaela, Saanvi and Cal,” the series creator revealed. “This chasm, this dichotomy between two groups of passengers is going to drive conflict and tension and build the stakes for the seasons to come as we move closer to the death date.”

Rake hinted that Angelina could take on a larger role in future episodes, saying that she “is now as much a part of the fabric of this story as anyone else.”