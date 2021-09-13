Top 5

‘Manifest’ Season 4: Everything We Know About What Comes Next After the Show Was Saved From Cancelation

Matt Long at the Media Center during the third ceremony of the Television Academy's 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, in Los Angeles on September 12, 2021. Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Zeke Will Return

After booking another show, Long confirmed that he will at least appear in some of Manifest‘s new season, schedule permitting. “I will be back for some of it, we’re just trying to find out the maximum I can do,” he said backstage at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in September 2021. “I love the character in the show so much, but as you know, when the show was canceled I booked another show. It was a pilot. We don’t know what’s happening with it yet. It’s also a really awesome project. So we’re just trying to work out schedules. Everybody wants the best thing for everyone so fingers crossed it all works out for the best.”

