Waiting for the Moment

Ingelsby told TVLine in June that he needs the story to “do justice to the characters and carry on the story in a way that was organic and yet surprising,” and he’s yet to find that yet.

He added that he’s waiting and hoping for a “lightbulb moment,” acknowledging that it “may never happen” because of how complex the first season was.

“We gave Mare such a personal arc where she had to confront this loss in her life, and we would have to construct another emotional arc that was able to compete with [that],” the Way Back writer said. “And I’m also acutely aware of the dangers of doing a season 2 just because you have the [opportunity] to do it. I would only want to do it if we were convinced we had something great.”