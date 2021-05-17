‘Mare of Easttown’ Suspects: Breaking Down Who Could Have Killed Erin

Lori

Julianne Nicholson is a huge star who hasn’t done anything huge just yet — so does she have more in store? If John is the father, is it possible that the woman he’s cheating with was Erin and that she’s the “same woman” she was referring to in episode 5? Did she find out and kill Erin out of anger? She is also interested in adopting DJ. Is that because she knows he is John’s son and she feels guilty that she killed her mother? Plus, the show is all about Mare and how it comes back to her. If her best friend is involved, it definitely has an impact on her.