Accountability Matters

“This isn’t about going after people or a fan base for sport,” Morris said of her critical streak in February 2021 during the annual Country Radio Seminar conference. “That doesn’t give me pleasure. But I think [saying], ‘We’re different; we’re country; we protect our own; we don’t go after people in public.’ … Well, I mean, going after someone saying the N-word is bad? That’s the least we can do is not say that. I think that your fans are a reflection of you and what you’re about. And you can’t control a human being, but you absolutely can let them know where you stand.”