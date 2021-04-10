Music

Maren Morris’ Most Critical Quotes About the Country Music Industry: There’s Always ‘Room to Grow’

By
Accountability Matters Maren Morris Most Critical Quotes About Country Music Industry
 Shutterstock
8
5 / 8
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

Accountability Matters

“This isn’t about going after people or a fan base for sport,” Morris said of her critical streak in February 2021 during the annual Country Radio Seminar conference. “That doesn’t give me pleasure. But I think [saying], ‘We’re different; we’re country; we protect our own; we don’t go after people in public.’ … Well, I mean, going after someone saying the N-word is bad? That’s the least we can do is not say that. I think that your fans are a reflection of you and what you’re about. And you can’t control a human being, but you absolutely can let them know where you stand.”

Back to top