Act Like Family

Morris thinks country artists have a responsibility to have tough conversations with their peers — even if it gets uncomfortable. “I don’t care if it’s awkward [with them] sitting down the row from you at the next awards show. Call them out!” she said in a discussion with Luke Combs in February 2021. “If this is a family and you love it, call it out when it’s bad so you can rid the diseased part [and] we can move forward. All of us — people of color, LGBTQ+ and all — feel like we are a part of this family. This whole ‘We’re a family, we’re protecting our own’ [idea] is protecting white people. It’s not protecting Black people, and that’s the long and the short of it.”